Florida Gators lands top JUCO INF Alex Ulloa









The Florida Gators added another prospect to their 2022 baseball recruiting class. Junior college middle infielder Alex Ulloa announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida last Friday.





“I am humbled and blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Florida. Go Gators!,” Ulloa tweeted Friday afternoon. Ulloa is the third junior college commit in Florida’s 2022 recruiting class with infielder Tyler Shelnut and right-handed pitcher Clete Hartzog.





Alex Ulloa is a 5’11” 180 pound infielder originally out of South Florida. The newest Florida commit is currently a freshman at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Ulloa was originally expected to enroll at Oklahoma State but went JUCO instead.









He was also selected in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB Draft. Ulloa and the Astros couldn’t come to an agreement on his singing bonus so Ulloa decided to go to college.









At Yavapai College, Ulloa started to become a highly touted prospect again like he was in high school. Out of high school, Ulloa was the 65th ranked prospect and the 17th ranked shortstop in the country.









He had lots of success in high school as he batted .483 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in his senior season at Calvary Christian Academy. However, Ulloa has struggled in his first season of JUCO ball. Ulloa is slashing .236/.288/.364 with 13 hits, two doubles, one home run and four stolen bases in 18 games.









Even with the early season struggles, Ulloa was still receiving interest and offers from Power 5 programs. When Florida got involved in Ulloa’s recruitment, that’s when things started to change.









“It was awesome to hear from Florida and they expressed interest,” Ulloa told 1standTenFlorida.com. “They have always been a top school of mine and it was a no brainer for me when they offered.”









During the recruiting process, Ulloa spoke with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and assistant coach Chuck Jeroloman. “Their message to me was Florida was a place that can hold me accountable and make be a better person and play,” Ulloa said. “I’ll be able to grow as a player and person at the University of Florida.”





Ulloa will finish this season at Yavapai College and plans enroll in Florida in the fall if he doesn’t get drafted and signs in the 2022 MLB Draft. If Ulloa makes it to Florida, he’ll have three years of eligiblity.