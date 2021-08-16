Florida Gators make list for Ernest Udeh Jr.

Among the schools that made the cut for the 6-foot-10, 230 pound mobile, hard playing, post player out of Dr. Phillips High School (FL) is Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.

To date, fifteen players have signed with OTE for its inaugural season which is slated to begin this September.

Ernest Udeh Jr. , currently the nation’s No. 115 ranked prospect in the 2022 class, entered a new phase in his recruitment Monday afternoon by slicing his college list to nine schools plus Overtime Elite (OTE).

The Gators offered the three-star big man last September and have had more time to build a relationship with the Orlando native but it will still be a fight to the finish to get Udeh Jr’s signature on a NLI.

“Like you said they’ve been around, you can say, since day one. Coach White calls me whenever. We just have great lengthy conversations about life really. Just you know, getting to know me more as a person and as an individual, you know, my interests what I like. It's hard to find something even more to say because it's just a good relationship. It’s a great strong relationship.

Gators associate head coach Al Pinkins was also in regular contact with Udeh and new UF assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen had been recruiting Udeh Jr. to Florida Atlantic before joining the Florida staff.

“From Coach P to Coach Akeem, all of their coaches, have expressed how I am a priority for them. They really love my game and love me as an individual. They are real genuine guys, the whole staff really, so it’s a great relationship all around.

We asked Udeh Jr. if location will be a factor in his decision.

“All I know is Orlando,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life. So, anywhere I go will be uncharted territory for me to conquer. So, whatever school is best for me and my future I'm just gonna have to, you know, fit in at whatever location [the school] is at.”

Udeh Jr. has not scheduled any school visits yet nor has he spoken with anyone with OTE but he told GatorsTerritory.com that their offer is $1.2 million for two years.

“I just see it as another great opportunity,” Udeh Jr. said. These [scholarship offers] are all great opportunities to play the game, I love at a high level. They [OTE] see me like any anybody else has seen me. They saw me play, talked with Coach [Anthony] Ricks and they made it made it known that they really wanted me, liked my game and like where I’m headed. One of their things is being able to, you know, take care of my family starting now. So, you know, it's a really great opportunity.

RUSS’ REACTION

Ernest Udeh Jr. is an intelligent kid who has taken his time to carefully research all 37 schools that he holds offers from. I expect him to continue to do his due diligence, including with OTE, and trim his list again before making his school choice. Udeh Jr. won’t rush the process so it is possible that he could wait until spring to sign – but I am not predicting that.