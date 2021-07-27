Florida Gators NBA Draft Preview

The 75th edition of the NBA Draft is just days away. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This year, the Florida Gators have two players in the draft with guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis. Mann is looking to be the first Florida Gator drafted since Erik Murphy went 49th overall in 2013. The Gators haven't had two players taken in the same draft since Chandler Parsons and Vernon Macklin both went in the second round in 2001. If Mann is selected in the first round, he will be the first Gator taken in the first round since Bradley Beal went third overall in 2012.

Tre Mann

Mann's draft stock is all over the place. He has been mocked as high as a lottery pick or as just "sneaking into the first round" by other prognosticators. Mann averaged 16 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from range as a sophomore in 2020-21. Mann's offensive game is the biggest reason teams will give him a look in the draft. A slick shooting guard and shifty ballhandler, Mann is a weapon, especially off the pick-and-roll. Mann went through a late growth spurt, now standing 6-5, which really shot him up draft boards prior to the 2020-21 season. The knock on Mann is that he’s a one-dimensional player — more scorer than setup man — doesn’t play a physical style and isn’t known for being a committed defender. Mann's team expects him to go between 16 and 25.

Scottie Lewis

Lewis is one of the most athletic players in the entire draft but still needs a lot of polish on the offensive end of the floor. Lewis averaged just 7.9 points in his second season, 3.1 rebounds, 1 block, and 1.6 steals. However, Lewis doesn't have the best handle and doesn't really create for himself. He has an inconsistent jumper at this time and is a very raw offensive player. Lewis adds a lot on the defensive end. He plays hard and his athleticism and lateral quickness make him a menace on the defensive end. Lewis looks to slide toward the end of the draft where, with the right coach, he could certainly be an instant defensive specialist with room to grow on the offensive side of the ball.

NBA Draft order