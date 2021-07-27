Florida Gators NBA Draft Preview
The 75th edition of the NBA Draft is just days away. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
This year, the Florida Gators have two players in the draft with guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis.
Mann is looking to be the first Florida Gator drafted since Erik Murphy went 49th overall in 2013. The Gators haven't had two players taken in the same draft since Chandler Parsons and Vernon Macklin both went in the second round in 2001. If Mann is selected in the first round, he will be the first Gator taken in the first round since Bradley Beal went third overall in 2012.
Tre Mann
Mann's draft stock is all over the place. He has been mocked as high as a lottery pick or as just "sneaking into the first round" by other prognosticators.
Mann averaged 16 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from range as a sophomore in 2020-21. Mann's offensive game is the biggest reason teams will give him a look in the draft. A slick shooting guard and shifty ballhandler, Mann is a weapon, especially off the pick-and-roll.
Mann went through a late growth spurt, now standing 6-5, which really shot him up draft boards prior to the 2020-21 season. The knock on Mann is that he’s a one-dimensional player — more scorer than setup man — doesn’t play a physical style and isn’t known for being a committed defender.
Mann's team expects him to go between 16 and 25.
Scottie Lewis
Lewis is one of the most athletic players in the entire draft but still needs a lot of polish on the offensive end of the floor. Lewis averaged just 7.9 points in his second season, 3.1 rebounds, 1 block, and 1.6 steals. However, Lewis doesn't have the best handle and doesn't really create for himself. He has an inconsistent jumper at this time and is a very raw offensive player.
Lewis adds a lot on the defensive end. He plays hard and his athleticism and lateral quickness make him a menace on the defensive end.
Lewis looks to slide toward the end of the draft where, with the right coach, he could certainly be an instant defensive specialist with room to grow on the offensive side of the ball.
NBA Draft order
1. Detroit Pistons
2. Houston Rockets
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
4. Toronto Raptors
5. Orlando Magic
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota)
8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)
9. Sacramento Kings
10. New Orleans Pelicans
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. San Antonio Spurs
13. Indiana Pacers
14. Golden State Warriors
15. Washington Wizards
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston)
17. Memphis Grizzlies
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Phoenix to Philadelphia to LA Clippers)
19. New York Knicks
20. Atlanta Hawks
21. New York Knicks (from Dallas)
22. LA Lakers
23. Houston Rockets (from Portland)
24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee)
25. LA Clippers
26. Denver Nuggets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Philadelphia 76ers
29. Phoenix Suns
30. Utah Jazz
31. Milwaukee Bucks (from Houston)
32. New York Knicks (from Detroit via Philadelphia to LA Clippers)
33. Orlando Magic
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
36. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota via Golden State)
37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
38. Chicago Bulls
39. Sacramento Kings
40. New Orleans Pelicans
41. San Antonio Sports
42. Detroit Pistons (from Charolette via New York)
43. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington via Utah to Cleveland to Milwaukee)
44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana)
45. Boston Celtics
46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis via Sacramento)
47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State via New Orleans to Utah)
48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami via Portland to Sacramento)
49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York)
51. Memphis Grizzlies (from Portland via Cleveland to Houston to Sacramento)
52. Detroit Pistons (from LA Lakers via Detroit to Hoston to Sacramento)
53. New Orleans Pelicans (from Dallas)
54. Indiana Pacers (from Milwaukee via Cleveland to Houston
55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver via Philadelphia to Golden State)
56. Charolette Hornets (from LA Clippers)
57. Charolette Hornets (from Brooklyn)
58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana Pacers (from Utah)