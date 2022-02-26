Florida Gators offense explodes in 14-3 win over Georgia State
Florida Gators offense explodes in 14-3 win over Georgia State The Florida Gators picked up their fourth straight win as cruised past the Georgia State Panthers 14-3. Florida’s offense had their b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news