News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 11:18:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida Gators pull ahead for 2021 DL from Fort Myers

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Considering he used to reside in Florida State's backyard, it's no surprise many had tabbed Christopher Thomas, Jr. as a Seminoles lean, especially with an offer from Willie Taggart's staff already on the table.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}