Florida Gators pull ahead for 2021 DL from Fort Myers
Considering he used to reside in Florida State's backyard, it's no surprise many had tabbed Christopher Thomas, Jr. as a Seminoles lean, especially with an offer from Willie Taggart's staff already on the table.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news