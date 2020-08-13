OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

The University of Florida is pursuing dual-sport athletes in both the 2021 and 2022 classes, with multiple prospects also playing guard on the hardwood and safety between the white lines.

As for the 2021 class, there is a significant amount of buzz surrounding Terrion Arnold right now, while a rising junior says Florida is actually the school leading the way in his recruitment. In fact, he was chopping it up with Dan Mullen's stuff while exchanging messages with GatorsTerritory for this interview.