OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida released the roster for the 2020 football team Monday, as well as the depth chart for Saturday's season opener at Ole Miss.

With Ethan White's knee injury, UF's starting center is Brett Heggie with guards Richard Gouraige (left) and Stewart Reese (right) and tackles Stone Forsythe (left) and Jean Delance (right).

Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr. is getting the start at defensive end, while Zachary Carter starts at defensive tackle with Tederrall Slaton at nose. Amari Burney is starting at linebacker with Ventrell Miller, while senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell and senior defensive back Brad Stewart are not listed on the two-deep depth chart.

Incoming freshmen Xzavier Henderson (WR), Josh Braun (RG), Gervon Dexter (DT), Tre'Vez Johnson (STAR) and Rashad Torrence II (FS) have all won backup jobs for Week 1.

Florida coach Coach Dan Mullen revealed Monday that White recently had knee surgery, but “we expect him to be back shortly.” Mullen said cornerback Ethan Pouncey (hip surgery) will miss the season and fellow freshmen Fenley Graham (broken arm) and Lamar Goods (foot strain) will be out Saturday.

QUARTERBACK

No. 11 Kyle Trask (R-Sr.)

No. 5 Emory Jones (R-So.)

No. 2 Anthony Richardson (Fr.)

RUNNING BACK

No. 20 Malik Davis (R-Jr.)

-OR-

No. 27 Dameon Piece (Jr.)

No. 6 Nay-Quan Wright (R-Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

No. 8 Trevon Grimes (Sr.)

No. 3 Xzavier Henderson (Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (Y)

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 14 Trent Whittemore (R-Fr.)

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)

No. 10 Justin Shorter (R-So.)

TIGHT END

No. 84 Kyle Pitts (Jr.)

No. 88 Kemore Gamble (R-Jr.)

-OR-

No. 9 Keon Zipperer (So.)

LEFT TACKLE

No. 72 Stone Forsythe (R-Sr.)

No. 75 T.J. Moore (R-Jr.)

LEFT GUARD

No. 76 Richard Gouraige (R-So.)

No. 62 Griffin McDowell (R-So.)

CENTER

No. 61 Brett Hegge (R-Sr.)

No. 65 Kingsley Eguakaun (R-Jr.)

RIGHT GUARD

No. 51 Stewart Reese (R-Sr.)

No. 78 Josh Braun (Fr.)

RIGHT TACKLE

No. 56 Jean Delance (R-Sr.)

No. 70 Michael Tarquin (R-Fr.)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

No. 17 Zachary Carter (R-Jr.)

No. 9 Gervon Dexter (Fr.)

NOSE TACKLE

No. 56 Tedarrell Slaton (Sr.)

No. 91 Marlon Dunlap Jr. (R-Sr.)

DEFENSIVE END

No. 1 Brenton Cox Jr. (R-So.)

No. 10 Andrew Chatfield (R-So.)

BUCK

No. 7 Jeremiah Moon (R-Sr.)

-OR-

No. 8 Khris Bogle (So.)

No. 4 David Reese (R-So.)

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

No. 51 Ventrell Miller (R-Jr.)

No. 41 James Houston IV (R-Jr.)

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

No. 30 Amari Burney (Jr.)

No. 11 Mohamoud Diabate (So.)

CORNERBACK

No. 3 Marco Wilson (R-Jr.)

No. 23 Jaydon Hill (So.)

STAR

No. 12 C.J. McWilliams (R-Sr.)

No. 16 Tre’Vez Johnson (Fr.)

CORNERBACK

No. 5 Kaiir Elam (So.)

No. 25 Chester Kimbrough (So.)

FREE SAFETY

No. 6 Shawn Davis (Sr.)

No. 22 Rashad Torrence II (Fr.)

STRONG SAFETY

No. 13 Donovan Stiner (Sr.)

No. 0 Trey Dean III (Jr.)

KICKER

No. 19 Evan McPherson (Jr.)

No. 71 Chris Howard (R-Jr.)

PUNTER

No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)

No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)

LONG SNAPPER

No. 48 Brett DioGuardi (R-Sr.)

-OR-

No. 40 Marco Ortiz (R-So.)

HOLDER

No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)

No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)

KICK RETURNER

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)

PUNT RETURNER

No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)

No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)