Florida Gators release depth chart for Ole Miss
OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!
Florida released the roster for the 2020 football team Monday, as well as the depth chart for Saturday's season opener at Ole Miss.
With Ethan White's knee injury, UF's starting center is Brett Heggie with guards Richard Gouraige (left) and Stewart Reese (right) and tackles Stone Forsythe (left) and Jean Delance (right).
Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr. is getting the start at defensive end, while Zachary Carter starts at defensive tackle with Tederrall Slaton at nose. Amari Burney is starting at linebacker with Ventrell Miller, while senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell and senior defensive back Brad Stewart are not listed on the two-deep depth chart.
Incoming freshmen Xzavier Henderson (WR), Josh Braun (RG), Gervon Dexter (DT), Tre'Vez Johnson (STAR) and Rashad Torrence II (FS) have all won backup jobs for Week 1.
Florida coach Coach Dan Mullen revealed Monday that White recently had knee surgery, but “we expect him to be back shortly.” Mullen said cornerback Ethan Pouncey (hip surgery) will miss the season and fellow freshmen Fenley Graham (broken arm) and Lamar Goods (foot strain) will be out Saturday.
QUARTERBACK
No. 11 Kyle Trask (R-Sr.)
No. 5 Emory Jones (R-So.)
No. 2 Anthony Richardson (Fr.)
RUNNING BACK
No. 20 Malik Davis (R-Jr.)
-OR-
No. 27 Dameon Piece (Jr.)
No. 6 Nay-Quan Wright (R-Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
No. 8 Trevon Grimes (Sr.)
No. 3 Xzavier Henderson (Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (Y)
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 14 Trent Whittemore (R-Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)
No. 10 Justin Shorter (R-So.)
TIGHT END
No. 84 Kyle Pitts (Jr.)
No. 88 Kemore Gamble (R-Jr.)
-OR-
No. 9 Keon Zipperer (So.)
LEFT TACKLE
No. 72 Stone Forsythe (R-Sr.)
No. 75 T.J. Moore (R-Jr.)
LEFT GUARD
No. 76 Richard Gouraige (R-So.)
No. 62 Griffin McDowell (R-So.)
CENTER
No. 61 Brett Hegge (R-Sr.)
No. 65 Kingsley Eguakaun (R-Jr.)
RIGHT GUARD
No. 51 Stewart Reese (R-Sr.)
No. 78 Josh Braun (Fr.)
RIGHT TACKLE
No. 56 Jean Delance (R-Sr.)
No. 70 Michael Tarquin (R-Fr.)
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
No. 17 Zachary Carter (R-Jr.)
No. 9 Gervon Dexter (Fr.)
NOSE TACKLE
No. 56 Tedarrell Slaton (Sr.)
No. 91 Marlon Dunlap Jr. (R-Sr.)
DEFENSIVE END
No. 1 Brenton Cox Jr. (R-So.)
No. 10 Andrew Chatfield (R-So.)
BUCK
No. 7 Jeremiah Moon (R-Sr.)
-OR-
No. 8 Khris Bogle (So.)
No. 4 David Reese (R-So.)
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
No. 51 Ventrell Miller (R-Jr.)
No. 41 James Houston IV (R-Jr.)
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
No. 30 Amari Burney (Jr.)
No. 11 Mohamoud Diabate (So.)
CORNERBACK
No. 3 Marco Wilson (R-Jr.)
No. 23 Jaydon Hill (So.)
STAR
No. 12 C.J. McWilliams (R-Sr.)
No. 16 Tre’Vez Johnson (Fr.)
CORNERBACK
No. 5 Kaiir Elam (So.)
No. 25 Chester Kimbrough (So.)
FREE SAFETY
No. 6 Shawn Davis (Sr.)
No. 22 Rashad Torrence II (Fr.)
STRONG SAFETY
No. 13 Donovan Stiner (Sr.)
No. 0 Trey Dean III (Jr.)
KICKER
No. 19 Evan McPherson (Jr.)
No. 71 Chris Howard (R-Jr.)
PUNTER
No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)
No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)
LONG SNAPPER
No. 48 Brett DioGuardi (R-Sr.)
-OR-
No. 40 Marco Ortiz (R-So.)
HOLDER
No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)
No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)
KICK RETURNER
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)
PUNT RETURNER
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)