Florida Gators routs FAMU Rattlers 17-0
Florida Gators routs FAMU Rattlers 17-0 The Florida Gators picked up another win as they completed destroyed the FAMU Rattlers 17-0 Wednesday night. Florida gets their first shutout of the season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news