Florida Gators Sign 22 in the Early Period of National Signing Day
The Gators added 16 players from the ESPN top 300, ranking third most in the SEC and tied fourth in the country.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced the addition of 22 Gators during the early period of National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The group is made up off 22 players from the high school level and one transfer, including 15 players from the state of Florida. Known as the #D23AMTEAM, the class is made up of 13 defensive players and nine on the offensive side of the ball.
Florida also signed 16 recruits inside the ESPN top 300, ranking the third most in the SEC and tied fourth in the country. EPSN ranks UF's class No. 9 while On3 tabbed the Gators No. 10 and both 247Sports and Rivals, No. 12.
"National Signing Day, culmination of a lot of hard work certainly," said Napier "What a group of recruits here and families. Just that shows the University of Florida and all the things that come with that. A ton of respect for the belief that they have in what we're building here. Certainly, a blessing to welcome such a talented group but also a group that's got character. Really thankful for this group."
A full list of Florida's signees from today can be found below. For more information on each signee and a complete transcript of today's press conference, please see the packet attached.
Florida's Current 2023 Signing Class Name Position
Caleb Banks* DL
Aaron Gates CB
Gavin Hill DL
Kamran James DL
Andy Jean WR
Bryce Lovett OL
Aidan Mizell WR
Will Norman DL
Jaden Robinson ILB
T.J. Searcy OLB
Treyuan Webb RB
* indicates transfer