The Gators added 16 players from the ESPN top 300, ranking third most in the SEC and tied fourth in the country.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced the addition of 22 Gators during the early period of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The group is made up off 22 players from the high school level and one transfer, including 15 players from the state of Florida. Known as the #D23AMTEAM, the class is made up of 13 defensive players and nine on the offensive side of the ball.

Florida also signed 16 recruits inside the ESPN top 300, ranking the third most in the SEC and tied fourth in the country. EPSN ranks UF's class No. 9 while On3 tabbed the Gators No. 10 and both 247Sports and Rivals, No. 12.

"National Signing Day, culmination of a lot of hard work certainly," said Napier "What a group of recruits here and families. Just that shows the University of Florida and all the things that come with that. A ton of respect for the belief that they have in what we're building here. Certainly, a blessing to welcome such a talented group but also a group that's got character. Really thankful for this group."

A full list of Florida's signees from today can be found below. For more information on each signee and a complete transcript of today's press conference, please see the packet attached.

Florida's Current 2023 Signing Class Name Position

Caleb Banks* DL

Jordan Castell DB

Kelby Collins DL

Sharif Denson DB

Aaron Gates CB

Knijeah Harris OL

Gavin Hill DL

Ja'Keem Jackson CB

Kamran James DL

Andy Jean WR

Dijon Johnson CB

Roderick Kearney OL

Tony Livingston TE

Bryce Lovett OL

Aidan Mizell WR

Will Norman DL

Jaden Rashada QB

Jaden Robinson ILB

T.J. Searcy OLB

Bryce Thornton S

Treyuan Webb RB

Eugene Wilson WR

* indicates transfer