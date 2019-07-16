Florida Gators softball officially strengthened its roster on Tuesday by announcing the addition of redshirt freshman and Sunshine State native, Kinsey Goelz.

A former standout at Bradenton (Fla.) Lakewood Ranch, Goelz will be eligible to compete during the 2021 season after transferring in from Mississippi State.

“We’re excited to have Kinsey join our program this fall.” HC Tim Walton said. “She’s a talented player that already has SEC experience and we’re looking forward to helping her progress both on and off the field as a Gator.”

During her brief tenure in Starkville, Goelz started 19 games at shortstop and appeared in 24 games overall for the Bulldogs. She also made strides in the classroom to match her play on the diamond, with appearances on the 2018 First-Year SEC Honor Roll and 2019 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll to show for it.

Goelz was presented with a medial redshirt after suffering an injury during the fall prior to her freshman campaign.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.