SEC Reveals 2023 Conference Softball Schedule

Arkansas will host the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament at Bogle Park.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 conference softball schedule Thursday afternoon. Florida's full 2023 schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Gators are set to host conference foes Missouri (March 17-19), Auburn (April 7-9), Georgia (April 14-16) and Ole Miss (April 28-30) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Arkansas will serve as the host institution for the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Conference action away from KSP Stadium will take Florida to Arkansas (March 24-26), South Carolina (March 31 - April 2), Tennessee (April 21-23) and Kentucky (May 5-7).

In 2022, the Gators finished with a 13-11 record in conference play and a 49-19 overall record, which included the program's 11 appearance in the Women's College World Series. Florida returns 2022 NFCA All-American Skylar Wallace along with 2021 NFCA All-Americans Charla Echols and Elizabeth Hightower.

2023 SEC Softball Conference Schedule – Florida

Date Home Away

March 17-19 Florida Missouri

March 24-26 Arkansas Florida

March 31-April 2 South Carolina Florida

April 7-9 Florida Auburn

April 14-16 Florida Georgia

April 21-23 Tennessee Florida

April 28-30 Florida Ole Miss

May 5-7 Kentucky Florida

May 10-14 SEC Tournament (Fayetteville, Ark. - Bogle Park) Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.