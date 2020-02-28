OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

The Florida Gators remains perfect at 9-0 following a tight 3-2 win over the Troy Trojans.

UF's offense struggled to hit with runners on base nearly all ballgame. Troy’s starting pitcher Levi Thomas would continue to get himself out of trouble. After six innings, Troy pulled Thomas from the game and Florida’s bats finally woke up.

Florida needed its bullpen to secure the win and they did exactly after striking out six batters in the final two innings of the game.

The Trojans' offense got things started early in the ball game. Shortstop Drew Frederic singled to left center with one out. Easton Kirk would also single to left center advancing the runner to third. With two outs, catcher Caleb Bartolero lined a single into center field giving Troy the early 1-0 lead.

Troy would add another run to their lead in the top of third. Leadoff hitter Rigsby Mosley singled to left to lead off the inning. Frederic would record his second hit of the night with an infield single to the second baseman. Dalton Sinquefield would lay down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. With the infield back, Kirk grounded out to second, but Mosley was able to score making it 2-0.

Florida had its chances to cut into Troy’s lead but struggled hitting with runners on base. Austin Langworthy led the bottom of the third with a double down the right field line. The Gators would fail to bring in Langworthy as two struck out and Cory Acton grounded out to second.

The Gators had another chance to get some runs on the board as well. Jacob Young laced a single up the middle but advanced to second on a fielding error by the centerfielder. With two outs, Jordan Butler flew out to center ending the sixth inning.

After six great innings, Troy pulled their ace, Levi Thomas, as his pitch count was at 108. Thomas threw six innings allowing five hits, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts. Senior Lance Johnson came in relief as he tried to maintain the lead.

The Gators' offense took full advantage of the new pitcher and scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Josh Rivera reached first on an infield single to the shortstop. Nathan Hickey pinched hit for Cal Greenfield and drew the walk putting runners on first and second with one out. Jud Fabian would flew out to left as the Trojans were one out away from escaping a Florida rally.

Austin Langworthy came through for the Gators as ripped a first pitch single into left scoring Rivera and cutting Troy’s lead in half. Kirby McMullen would also record a clutch hit as he singled to left center scoring Hickey and Langworthy. Cory Acton kept the inning alive with an infield single, but Young would strike out swinging to end Florida’s two-out rally.

After Florida got the lead, Tommy Mace’s night was done. Mace pitched seven innings allowing nine hits, two runs, no walks and struck out six.

Sophomore Nick Pogue came in the relief for the third time this season. Pogue got into some trouble but was able to strand two Troy runners on base.

The Gators almost added an insurance run with a pinch hit single by Brady Smith. He would advance to second and third on a throwing error by the Troy pitcher. However, Florida couldn’t drive him in as Rivera struck out and Hickey grounded out to second.

Going into the top of the ninth, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan called on Ben Specht to close the game. Specht would not disappoint as he struck out the side and got his first save of the season.

Junior Tommy Mace got his second win of the season and is 2-0 in three starts. Troy’s relief pitcher Lance Johnson got his first loss of the season after allowing all three of Florida’s runs to score.

What’s next?

The Gators are back on the diamond for game two of their weekend series with Troy. Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich will be on the mound for the Florida Gators. Junior right-handed pitcher Orlando Ortiz will get the start for the Troy Trojans.

You can watch this game on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST on the SEC Network+.