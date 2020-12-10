GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators to honor 27 players on senior night

Florida Gators to honor 27 players on senior night
The Florida Gators will honor 22 seniors on Saturday night before they finish out the 2020 regular season.
This senior class has been through a lot during their time in Gainesville. It’s a group of kids that committed to Jim McElwain and his coaching staff, only to watch the head coach and the team self implode, throwing their fresh commitment and college careers into uncertainty.
They bought into Dan Mullen’s program, his structure, and his expectations. Three years later, they will leave the field on Saturday night as SEC East Champions, with a chance to knock off undefeated and top-ranked Alabama.
Of the 22-total players that will play their last game as Gators Saturday night, 16 are on scholarship, Brad Stewart, Brett Heggie, Donovan Stiner, Jeremiah Moon, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Trask, Rick Wells, Shawn Davis, TJ Slaton, and Stone Forsythe all committed to the previous coaching staff. The Gators will also recognize Marco Wilson, who is a redshirt junior and set to graduate this year.
Full list of Florida Gators seniors that will be honored on Saturday (scholarship players in bold)
Austin Perry
Brad Stewart Jr.
Brett DioGuardi
Brett Heggie
Clifford Taylor IV
Donovan Stiner
Erik Askeland
Jack Ruskell
Jacob Finn
Jean Delance
Jeremiah Moon
Kadarius Toney
Kyle Trask
Kyree Campbell
Marco Wilson
Marlon Dunlap Jr.
Michael Weir
Nick Oelrich
Nicolas Sutton
Quaylin Crum
Rick Wells
Shawn Davis
Stewart Reese
Stone Forsythe
Tedarrell Slaton
Trevon Grimes
Trey Thompson