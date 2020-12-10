GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators to honor 27 players on senior night

The Florida Gators will honor 22 seniors on Saturday night before they finish out the 2020 regular season.

This senior class has been through a lot during their time in Gainesville. It’s a group of kids that committed to Jim McElwain and his coaching staff, only to watch the head coach and the team self implode, throwing their fresh commitment and college careers into uncertainty.

They bought into Dan Mullen’s program, his structure, and his expectations. Three years later, they will leave the field on Saturday night as SEC East Champions, with a chance to knock off undefeated and top-ranked Alabama.

Of the 22-total players that will play their last game as Gators Saturday night, 16 are on scholarship, Brad Stewart, Brett Heggie, Donovan Stiner, Jeremiah Moon, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Trask, Rick Wells, Shawn Davis, TJ Slaton, and Stone Forsythe all committed to the previous coaching staff. The Gators will also recognize Marco Wilson, who is a redshirt junior and set to graduate this year.

Full list of Florida Gators seniors that will be honored on Saturday (scholarship players in bold)

Austin Perry

Brad Stewart Jr.

Brett DioGuardi

Brett Heggie

Clifford Taylor IV

Donovan Stiner

Erik Askeland

Jack Ruskell

Jacob Finn

Jean Delance

Jeremiah Moon

Kadarius Toney

Kyle Trask

Kyree Campbell

Marco Wilson

Marlon Dunlap Jr.

Michael Weir

Nick Oelrich

Nicolas Sutton

Quaylin Crum

Rick Wells

Shawn Davis

Stewart Reese

Stone Forsythe

Tedarrell Slaton

Trevon Grimes

Trey Thompson