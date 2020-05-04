The Florida Gators, which have a dozen commits so far, currently assume the No. 4 spot on the Rivals Team Rankings.

Dan Mullen's staff has witnessed, however, a couple of players — Brashard Smith and Kamar Wilcoxson — back off of their pledges to the school in recent weeks.

With the recruiting dead period still in effect throughout the rest of May, GatorsTerritory decided to release our latest edition of "Top 10 Most Wanted."

The following prospects are not ranked from one through 10, but them earning a spot on the list took into account how much of a priority they are for the coaches and position need for the team as well.