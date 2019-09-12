After securing commitments from nine prospects in nearly a six-week span during the summer, Florida has yet to add another member to their current class.

Rivals250 DB Jahari Rogers, who teamed up with the Gators in mid-July, was the program's last 2020 pledge, with Jeremiah Johnson's decommitment earlier this month being the only significant change since then.

Dan Mullen and company are going to be selective for the rest of this cycle, and the program recently elevated their standings with several priority targets.



In this edition of GT's "Most Wanted," we break down the six prospects that are the highest on Florida's wish list at this juncture.