The Florida Gators won an important in-state battle on Oct. 5 when they received a commitment from coveted offensive lineman Issiah Walker.

With Walker being the 19th pledge in UF's 2020 class, Dan Mullen's staff still has several priority targets remaining on their board.

In this edition of GT's "Most Wanted," we take a look at the six prospects that are the highest on Florida's wish list at the moment.

When compared to previous editions, this list will be in numerical order in terms of which recruits are the most important for the Gators, in my opinion, for this cycle.