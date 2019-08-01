With the Gators' 2020 class already sitting at 18 commitments, UF will likely be fairly selective moving forward with National Signing Day still roughly six months away.

Having seven linemen already committed, the Gators are certainly sitting in a favorable spot heading into the fall, but you can never have enough fire power in the trenches.

Dan Mullen's staff hopes to expand that number closer to double digits in the coming months, so it's no surprise multiple linemen made the following list. One prospect is a legacy recruit, while another is committed elsewhere, but there is one thing these rising seniors have in common: They are all top priorities for Dan Mullen's staff.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory breaks down UF's top five most wanted prospects in the class of 2020.