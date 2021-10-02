 GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators travel roster at Kentucky
football

Florida Gators travel roster at Kentucky

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Dan Mullen had to make some decisions this weekend when the No. 10 Florida Gators traveled to Lexington. The Gators have more than 100 players on their football roster and 84 scholarship athletes but SEC teams can only travel 70 when they're on the road. That means leaving scholarship players back in Gainesville.

Gators Territory was in Lexington and able to take a head count to see which players made the 70-man travel roster for the Gators' first SEC road game.


Notable players that did not travel to Lexington 

CB Jaydon Hill (injured)

CB Kamar Wilcoxson (injured)

QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

LB Scooby Williams

DB Corey Collier Jr

DB Jordan Young

LB Chief Borders

TE Nick Elksnis



Full 70 man travel roster 

QB (3)

5 Emory Jones

11 Jalen Kitna

15 Anthony Richardson

RB (5)

6 Nay'Quan Wright

20 Malik Davis

21 Lorenzo Lingard

23 Demarckus Bowman

27 Dameon Pierce

WR (8)

0 Ja'Quavion Fraziars

1 Jacob Copeland

3 Xzavier Henderson

4 Justin Shorter

12 Rick Wells

14 Trent Whittemore

82 Ja'Markis Weston

86 Jordan Pouncey

TE (3)

2 Kemore Gamble

9 Keon Zipperer

87 Jonathan Odom

OL (11)

54 Gerald Mincey

56 Jean Delance

64 Riley Simonds

65 Kingsley Eguakun

67 Richie Leonard

70 Michael Tarquin

72 Josh Braun

73 Mark Pitts

74 Will Harrod

76 Richard Gouraige

77 Ethan White

DL / BUCK (15)

1 Brenton Cox

6 Zach Carter

7 Jeremiah Moon

8 Kris Bogle

9 Gervon Dexter

18 Dante Zanders

21 Desmond Watson

33 Princely Umanmielen

44 Daquan Newkirk

52 Antwuan Powell

55 Antonio Valentino

57 Griffin McDowell

92 Jalen Lee

95 Tyrone Trusedell

99 Lloyd Summerall

LB (6)

2 Amari Burney

11 Mohamoud Diabate

15 Derek Wingo

28 Ty'Ron Hopper

34 Lacedrick Brunson

51 Ventrell Miller (injured)

DB (13)

0 Trey Dean

3 Jason Marshall

5 Kaiir Elam

13 Donovan McMillon

16 TreVez Johnson

19 Elijah Blades

22 Rashad Torrence

24 Avery Helm

25 Ethan Pouncey

27 Jadarrius Perkins

30 Diwun Black

32 Mordecai McDaniel

39 Fenley Graham

Specialists (6)

26 Jeremy Crawshaw

37 Tyler Waxman

42 Rocco Underwood

45 Marco Ortiz

47 Jace Christmann

71 Chris Howard



