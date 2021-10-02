Florida Gators travel roster at Kentucky
Dan Mullen had to make some decisions this weekend when the No. 10 Florida Gators traveled to Lexington. The Gators have more than 100 players on their football roster and 84 scholarship athletes but SEC teams can only travel 70 when they're on the road. That means leaving scholarship players back in Gainesville.
Gators Territory was in Lexington and able to take a head count to see which players made the 70-man travel roster for the Gators' first SEC road game.
Notable players that did not travel to Lexington
CB Jaydon Hill (injured)
CB Kamar Wilcoxson (injured)
QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
LB Scooby Williams
DB Corey Collier Jr
DB Jordan Young
LB Chief Borders
TE Nick Elksnis
Full 70 man travel roster
QB (3)
5 Emory Jones
11 Jalen Kitna
15 Anthony Richardson
RB (5)
6 Nay'Quan Wright
20 Malik Davis
21 Lorenzo Lingard
23 Demarckus Bowman
27 Dameon Pierce
WR (8)
0 Ja'Quavion Fraziars
1 Jacob Copeland
3 Xzavier Henderson
4 Justin Shorter
12 Rick Wells
14 Trent Whittemore
82 Ja'Markis Weston
86 Jordan Pouncey
TE (3)
2 Kemore Gamble
9 Keon Zipperer
87 Jonathan Odom
OL (11)
54 Gerald Mincey
56 Jean Delance
64 Riley Simonds
65 Kingsley Eguakun
67 Richie Leonard
70 Michael Tarquin
72 Josh Braun
73 Mark Pitts
74 Will Harrod
76 Richard Gouraige
77 Ethan White
DL / BUCK (15)
1 Brenton Cox
6 Zach Carter
7 Jeremiah Moon
8 Kris Bogle
9 Gervon Dexter
18 Dante Zanders
21 Desmond Watson
33 Princely Umanmielen
44 Daquan Newkirk
52 Antwuan Powell
55 Antonio Valentino
57 Griffin McDowell
92 Jalen Lee
95 Tyrone Trusedell
99 Lloyd Summerall
LB (6)
2 Amari Burney
11 Mohamoud Diabate
15 Derek Wingo
28 Ty'Ron Hopper
34 Lacedrick Brunson
51 Ventrell Miller (injured)
DB (13)
0 Trey Dean
3 Jason Marshall
5 Kaiir Elam
13 Donovan McMillon
16 TreVez Johnson
19 Elijah Blades
22 Rashad Torrence
24 Avery Helm
25 Ethan Pouncey
27 Jadarrius Perkins
30 Diwun Black
32 Mordecai McDaniel
39 Fenley Graham
Specialists (6)
26 Jeremy Crawshaw
37 Tyler Waxman
42 Rocco Underwood
45 Marco Ortiz
47 Jace Christmann
71 Chris Howard