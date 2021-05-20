Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Series Preview

The Florida Gators will hit the road for their final series of the regular season. The Gators will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the #1 team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the top team in the country led by their powerful offense. The Razorbacks has a 39-10 record with a 19-8 record in SEC play. Arkansas is coming off an impressive weekend in which they took two out of three versus the #4 Tennessee Volunteers on the road. As for the Gators, Florida went 2-2 this past but beat the Georgia Bulldogs twice in their three-game series last weekend. Florida has a 35-16 record and are the ninth-ranked team in the country.

Schedule, TV, Starting Pitchers Team Thursday | 6:30 | SEC Network Friday | 8:00 | SEC Network Saturday | 3:00 | SEC Network + Florida Tommy Mace Hunter Barco Franco Alemán Arkansas Patrick Wicklander Caleb Bolden TBD

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the Florida Gators in their final series of the regular season with the SEC Tournament coming up next week. The Razorbacks will be led by their head coach, Dave Van Horn, who is completing his 18th season at the University of Arkansas. The Arkansas pitching staff has some talented arms on their pitching staff including an elite closer like Kevin Kopps. The redshirt-senior leads in the nation in ERA with a 0.80 ERA and an impressive 14.2 K/9. Arkansas also has a solid rotation that they’ll roll out versus Florida. Junior left-handed pitcher Patrick Wicklander is the projected starting pitcher for Arkansas in the series opener. Wicklander has been very good for the Razorbacks this season as he’s posted a 4-1 in thirteen appearances and nine starts. He also has a 1.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9. As for the Razorbacks offense, they are a very dangerous offense with plenty of power in their lineup. Arkansas leads the SEC in home runs with 83 and also ranks third in slugging percentage with a .488. Outfielder Christian Franklin is one of the leaders in Arkansas’s lineup. The junior outfielder is one of their best players and is also considered to be a top prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft. In his third season at Arkansas, Franklin is slashing .303/.430/.584 with 54 hits, fifteen doubles, eleven home runs, 49 RBIs, 30 walks, and a 1.014 OPS. Second baseman Robert Moore is one of the top middle infielders in the country is also one of the top bats in the SEC. Moore is slashing .284/.377/.552 with 52 hits, seven doubles, twelve home runs, 45 RBIs, 31 walks, and a .929 OPS. Two other Arkansas Razorbacks to watch are catcher Casey Opitz and designated hitter Matt Goodheart.

Table Name Column 1 Column 2 C Casey Optiz 1B Brady Stevens 2B Robert Moore 3B Cullen Smith SS Jalen Battles LF Zack Gregory CF Christian Franklin RF Matt Goodheart DH Corey Collins

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will complete the 2021 regular season on the road versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. This will be a very tough test for the Gators as they’ll take on the #1 team in the country before heading to the SEC Tournament. Florida will feature the same weekend rotation as they had last weekend versus Georgia. Right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace will get the start on Thursday. Mace has been solid this season with a 5-0 record in thirteen appearances and twelve starts. Mace has a 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and an 11.1 K/9. Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco will get the start for Florida on Friday. The second-year freshman has pitched really well lately for the Gators. Barco has a 9-2 record in thirteen starts. He also has a 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9, and a 10.9 K/9. The Gators' offense has been very good during the 2021 season. The Gators have a .283 team batting average which is tied for third in the SEC with Mississippi State. Florida also ranks fourth in hits with 496. The leading hitter for the Gators is their third-year sophomore Jacob Young. Florida’s left fielder currently leads Florida in hitting with a .313 batting average. He also has 68 hits, fifteen doubles, three home runs, thirteen stolen bases, and a .835 OPS. Another outfielder that’s been producing for the Gators is centerfielder Jud Fabian. The 20-year old outfielder came into this season as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft. Fabian had a really slow start to the season but has since improved a ton and is one of the top power hitters in the SEC and country. He’s slashing .267/.383/.634 with 51 hits, ten doubles, 20 home runs, 46 RBIs, and a team-high 1.017 OPS. Fabian’s 20 home runs are tied for the most in the SEC with South Carolina’s Wes Clarke. Two other Gators to watch this weekend are first baseman Kendrick Calilao and right fielder Sterlin Thompson.

Table Name Column 1 Column 2 C Nathan Hickey 1B Kendrick Calilao 2B Cory Acton 3B Kirby McMullen SS Josh Rivera LF Jacob Young CF Jud Fabian RF Sterlin Thompson DH Kris Armstrong

