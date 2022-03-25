Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Series Preview









The Florida Gators are back home this weekend for their second SEC weekend series of the season. Florida will host the nationally ranked LSU Tigers in a three-game weekend series starting Friday night.





The LSU Tigers will come in Gainesville with a 15-6 record after losing to Louisiana Tech in their midweek game. LSU also struggled in their first weekend of SEC baseball as the lost two out of three versus the Texas A&M Aggies.





The Florida Gators will look to stay on a roll as they have won three out of their last four games. The Gators took two out of three on the road versus Alabama last weekend and edged the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in their midweek game. Here is the Florida Gators versus LSU Tigers series preview.





LSU Tigers





The LSU Tigers will take on the eighth ranked Florida Gators led by their head coach, Jay Johnson, who’s in his first season at Alabama. The Tigers have made some pretty big changes heading into this weekend series.





The LSU pitching staff will now be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Blake Money. The 6’7” 240 pounder out of Tennessee was named this week’s Friday night starter for LSU. Money was previously their Saturday but has pitched better than any other starters so far this season.





On the season, Money has posted a 2-0 record in his five appearances and starts. Money also has a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10.5 K/9 and .196 opponent batting average in 28.1 innings pitched.





LSU has not named their starting pitchers for the other two games in the series. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is expected to pitch in one of the two games as he has been the staff’s ace this season and has also pitched well.





In the series finale, fifth-year senior Ma’Khail Hilliard is the projected Sunday starter for the LSU Tigers. Hillard has already started in four games but has struggled a bit this season. He has a 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and .260 opponent batting average.





On offense, the LSU Tigers have a loaded lineup that includes some of the top hitters in the country. One batter in particular is Arizona transfer infielder Jacob Berry. The former Wildcat is a projected first round pick and a Preseason All-American. On the season, Berry is batting .345 with 30 hits, six doubles, a team-high eight home runs and a 1.212 OPS.





Sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews is another elite bat that currently leads the Tigers in hitting. On the season, Crew is slashing .384/.465/.686 with 33 hits, three doubles, four triples, five home runs, 24 RBIs and a 1.151 OPS. Two other LSU Tigers to watch this series are infielders Cade Doughty and Tre’ Morgan.





Florida Gators





The Florida Gators are back on the diamond after their tight midweek win over Bethune-Cookman. The Gators will host their first SEC opponent and it will be the 21st ranked LSU Tigers.





Junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco will get the start on Friday night for the Gators. Barco is coming off an excellent start versus Alabama in which he pitched eight innings. He has a 4-1 record in five starts. He also has a 1.72 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 in 31.1 innings pitched this season.





On Saturday, Florida will have third-year right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat on the mound. Sproat struggled a bit last outing but he’s still having a very good season. In his five starts, Sproat has a 3-1 record a 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 10.4 K/9 and a .231 opponent batting average.





The Florida Gators have not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday for the second week in a row. The Gators have had some struggles with the third slot in their weekend rotation especially when Pierce Coppola went down with back stiffness.





The Florida Gators offense continues to make a ton of noise after the weekend they had in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are tied for 27th with UAB for best team batting average which is a .309. Florida is also third in the country in home runs with 43 only behind Tennessee and Mercer.





Sophomore outfielder Wyatt Langford has crushed the ball for the Gators this season. Langford is leading the club in hitting with a .385 batting average. He also leads the Gators in hits (30) and stolen bases (four).





Junior centerfield Jud Fabian is starting to look like the Jud Fabian of old with the type of season he’s having. Fabian is slashing .320/.480/.800 with 24 hits, ten home runs, 25 RBIs, 21 walks and a team-high 1.280 OPS. Two other Gators to watch for this weekend are second baseman Colby Halter and outfielder Sterlin Thompson.