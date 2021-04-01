GatorsTerritory - Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Series Preview

The No. 15 Florida Gators will be happy to be back at Florida Ballpark after a series sweep at Founders Park last weekend to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels are the third-ranked team in the country according to D1 Baseball’s Top 25 rankings. The Rebels come into Gainesville with an impressive 20-4 record after sweeping the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Florida Gators will need to come prepared when playing against the Rebels. Ole Miss has a loaded lineup and two star pitchers in their rotation. As for Florida, the Gators have made some surprising changes to their rotation for this series.

Probable Pitching Matchups Team Thursday Friday Saturday No. 3 Ole Miss RHP Gunnar Hoglund LHP Doug Nikhazy RHP Derek Diamond No. 15 Florida RHP Franco Alemán RHP Christian Scott LHP Hunter Barco

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Florida Gators for the first time in their new stadium and are led by their head coach Mike Bianco, who is in his 21st season with Ole Miss. The Rebels pitching staff will be led by their ace right-handed pitcher and projected first-round pick, Gunnar Hoglund. The Sunshine State native is in the middle of an impressive season as he continues to try to improve his draft stock. In six starts, Hoglund has a 3-0 record with a 2.63 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 15.5 K/9, and .194 opponent batting average. Left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy is the #2 starter for the Rebels. Nikhazy is one of the top southpaw pitchers in the nation. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14.5 K/9, and .143 opponent batting average. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Derek Diamond will be on the mound for the Rebels in the series finale. The California native has been solid for the Rebels in the 2021 season. Diamond has a 3-2 record with a 4.06 ERA, 10.2 K/9, and 1.29 WHIP. As for the Rebels offense, they are one of the most dangerous hitting teams in the SEC. Ole Miss has the sixth-ranked offense in their offense as they have a .282 batting average and a combined 31 home runs. First baseman Tim Elko is probably the most dangerous hitter in Ole Miss’s lineup. Elko is slashing .341/.450/.714 with 31 hits, seven doubles, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and a 1.164 OPS. Junior Kevin Graham also leads the Rebels in hitting with a .341 batting average, 31 hits, four home runs, and a .920 OPS. Two other Rebels to watch for this series are catcher Hayden Dunhurst and third baseman Justin Bench.

Ole Miss Projected Starting Lineup Column 1 Column 2 C Hayden Dunhurst 1B Tim Elko 2B Peyton Chatagnier 3B Justin Bench SS Jacob Gonzalez LF Kevin Graham CF TJ McCants RF John Rhys Plumlee DH Ben Van Cleve

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are glad to be back after the type of weekend they are coming off of. Florida has done a good job of defending their home stadium with a 15-4 record but this will certainly be their tallest task. The Gators will feature a different pitching rotation than they’ve used all season. JUCO transfer Franco Aleman will get the start for the series opener instead of Tommy Mace. Aleman has a 0-1 record with a 4.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 11.2 K/9, and a .203 opponent batting average. Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Leftwich will not get the start for the second game of the series. Instead, third-year sophomore Christina Scott will get his first start of the season. Scott has been terrific for the Gators this season out of the bullpen. Scott has a 0-1 record with a 1.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a .222 opponent batting average. While the first two starting pitchers are different, freshman Hunter Barco will still be on the mound for the series finale. Barco has really struggled this season as he has a 3-2 record with a 5.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12.6 K/9, and a 1.8 BB/9. The Florida Gators offense has been off to a nice start in the 2021 season. In fourteen games, Florida has scored 164 runs which rank sixth in the country. The Gators are also averaging 7.8 runs per game which is ranked 28th in the country. The Gators also have a .302 team batting average that ranks 21st in the country. As for the Gators' offense, they’ve done some really nice things but they could make a couple of changes to their order. Freshman shortstop Josh Rivera has struggled badly this season and might not start one or two games against Ole Miss. Florida has had some good freshman performances this season such as Nathan Hickey. The second-year freshman leads the Gators in hitting with a .337 batting average. Hickey also has 29 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs, and a team-high 1.074. Second baseman Colby Halter is another freshman that has raked for the Gators this season. The true freshman is slashing .309/.404/.494 with 25 hits, four doubles, three home runs, and a .898 OPS. Two other freshman hitters to watch this weekend on the Gators are outfielder Sterlin Thompson and catcher Mac Guscette.