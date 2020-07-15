One of the up-and-coming pass catchers on Florida's roster is looking to resume his career elsewhere after redshirting a season ago.

Dionte Marks, a 2019 prospect who graduated from DeLand (Fla.) High, is now officially in the transfer portal. Rivals' transfer portal Twitter account reported the news on Wednesday morning.

A former three-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Marks appeared in UF's victories against UT Martin and Towson but didn't register any stats.

During his senior season at DeLand, Marks reeled in 45 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. He committed to Dan Mullen's program in February of his junior year and then put pen to the paper roughly 10 months later.

In addition to the Gators, Marks possessed offers from Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State, West Virginia and UCF among others.

