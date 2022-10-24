Joint Statement From Florida and Georgia Regarding the Rivalry Game in Jacksonville





The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons.





Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline.





When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools' football programs overall.