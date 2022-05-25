Florida/Georgia Set for October 29th

CBS Announces Game Time for Florida-Georgia

The game between the long-time rivals will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 29 is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS, the network announced Wednesday.

This year's Florida-Georgia game, which will take place in Jacksonville, marks the 100th meeting between the Gators and the Bulldogs in the rivalry that dates back to 1915.

The game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933 with the exception of 1994 (Gainesville) and 1995 (Athens) due to renovations to the stadium.

The Bulldogs lead the series 53-44-2.



