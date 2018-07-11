Should the Gators be ranked in way-too-early Top-25 polls? So far the consensus of a few poll makers is a disappointing no.

After the deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA Draft passed, and Jalen Hudson had already announced he was returning to Gainesville for his senior season, NBC Sports updated its Preseason Top-25 and included the Gators in “The Five That Just Missed.”

“I think they’re losing a lot this off-season,” Dauster said. “Part of the reason I don’t have them in there is because I’m not convinced Jalen Hudson actually comes back. I don’t really have any intel on that, I just, I don’t know. I want to see that play out. I think they’re going to miss Chris Chiozza more than people realize and if they do end up losing Chiozza [Egor] Koulechov and Hudson I don’t know if I trust the team to have KeVaughn Allen be that go-to guy.”

In May Florida was on the outside looking in, according to a preseason Top-25 poll released by NBC Sports. GatorsTerritory.com spoke with Rob Dauster to get his reasons for leaving the Gators out of the NBC Poll and his “The Five That Just Missed.”

Dauster does think head coach Mike White will lead Florida to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, and eighth since 2010.

“It’s not like I don’t like the pieces on there,” he said about the Gators roster. “I think they have some players that can end up being good. I’m kind of in a wait-and-see mode. I want to see them prove it before I can put them in the Top-25. I still think they’re a tournament team I’m just not quite as high on them as I am on some other teams on the list.”

Florida was omitted when CBS published a Top 25 (and one) in June.

UF did not make ESPN’s cut off either. Myron Medcalf explained why this week.

“The Gators, blessed with a diverse and capable recruiting class, can replace Egor Koulechov's production, but Chiozza's departure generates more concerns,” Medcalf wrote.

“There are candidates to replace the valuable point guard, but he was a veteran leader who willed that program to big victories throughout his career.”

“The Gators were a different team whenever he stepped off the floor. They collected 1.11 points per possession when he was available and 1.05 PPP when he was on the bench, per hooplens.com. They also held opponents to 0.99 PPP and made 38 percent of their 3-pointers with Chiozza on the floor.”

“That's a void the Gators might struggle to fill next season, despite the return of leading scorer Hudson (15.5 PPG). Until they prove they've found a responsible replacement, they'll remain slightly outside our top 25.”

Medcalf, like Dauster both mentioned the loss of Chiozza as a key reason they didn’t have Florida in their Top-25 polls. They also both have a “prove it to me” mindset when it comes to the Gators.

Do you think Florida deserves to be in preseason Top-25 polls? Click here to discuss it in our Swamp Talk Forum.