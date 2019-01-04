GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jalen Hudson had a plan. The Florida guard was going to return for his senior season to lead the team to championships.

The story book ending was there. Mike White believed in the Virginia native as well, bringing him along to SEC Media Days as a representative of the program.

But Hudson's year was not following the script.

The senior was struggling.

White was honest every week with the media, Hudson was not living up to expectations. He averaged 15.5 points per game a year ago, however, was only managing 6.6 points per game.

"It was very challenging," said Hudson. "I just tried to stay confident and just know that I can play.”

No one could put their finger on it. But something changed the last two games.

“I think he's in a good place. I think he's playing better,” White told reporters on Thursday “He's had some good practices since the Butler game [on Saturday].

"I think he's playing as well as he's played," added the Gators head coach. "He's had a good attitude and he's had obviously some adversity that he's handled. We hope that he has a great run in SEC play. Hope that he continues to play with confidence offensively and earn minutes."

17.2 minutes. Thats how many minutes Hudson averaged so far this season compared to his 26.6 minutes in 2018. In the last two games, the guard has seen his playing time increase as well as his production, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively.

“I was just trying to break through, trying to find some way to get through it," said Hudson. "It took me a while because I really didn’t know what it was. I was just trying to fight through it. I couldn’t really tell you exactly what it was.”

Although he continued to struggle through Florida's non conference schedule, White continued to push Hudson forward.

“Just to keep pushing through it,” Hudson said of White's message. “That was pretty much the main thing from everyone, really, teammates included."

That confidence helped Hudson fight through the dry spell.

“I feel like true confidence comes from the work that you put in," added Hudson. “I was just trying to make sure I was in the gym before and after practice, and even sometimes I would come in at night, too. I was just trying to get comfortable. I couldn’t figure out exactly what it was, so I was just trying to stay in the gym as much as I could. I talked to people who uplifted me and stuff like that.”

As Florida turns its attention to conference play, this is an opportunity for the team and for Hudson to start fresh.

"We talk about clean slate. You never know what can happen," said White. "I don't know how many minutes he's averaged. I don't know how many points he's averaging. I don't really care. But in SEC play, it could be very different."

“It’s really not about me,” Hudson said. “It’s about the team. I’m really just trying to win, just trying to perform. It really is a clean slate. I’m looking forward to South Carolina and just taking it one game at a time.”



