Florida Gymnastics Second in NCAA Final

FORT WORTH, Texas - Being normal is the goal for every Florida gymnastics meet. UF Head Coach Jenny Rowland knows that when the Gators are normal, that leads to a lot of success.

Today in the NCAA Gymnastics team final at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, being pretty close to normal wasn't quite enough for the Gators.

Florida was second at 198.0875 as top-ranked Oklahoma claimed its fifth title at 198.20. Utah was third (197.75) followed by Auburn (197.35).

"That's what you're going to get in a national championship. You could see it across the board amongst all teams," Rowland said. "All teams were just trying, fighting a little harder, looking for more.

"Maybe not exactly what the Gators are capable of doing but a stunning performance nonetheless."

Three of the seven slenderest margins of victory in the event's 40-year history have come in three of the last four team finals, including today slight 0.1125 OU advantage.

THIS AFTERNOON'S MEET: Florida missed some tenths with steps on vault landings. Trinity Thomas' 9.9875 is the second-highest ever for a Gator in NCAA event finals. The highest? A 10.0 by Susan Hines in the 1998 NCAA Super Six. She was in the stands Saturday to cheer the Gators.

The Gators powered past a miss in the early part of the lineup to hit the remaining four uneven bars routines. Thomas matched her winning bars mark (9.975) from Thursday to lead the Gators.





The Gators used four marks of 9.9 or better toward its balance beam total of 49.50. Senior Leah Clapper anchored the lineup with the team's top mark of 9.925.

Florida headed into the final rotation trailing OU by two-tenths. The Gators turned in some great floor routines - including a 10.0 by Thomas. But UF couldn't close the gap on the Sooners as they used beam marks of 9.9 or better toward their closing event total.

Today's result was Florida's lone loss of 2022, as the Gators finished 2022 action at 31-1-1.