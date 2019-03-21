It looked as if Nevada was going to take the game from right under Florida over the last ten minutes after they were up 18, but the seven-seeded Gators hung on to defeat the ten-seeded Wolf pack 70-61 in the round of 64 and advance to take on the winner of Michigan and Montana.

Kevarrius Hayes led the way for Florida with 16 points (5-6 shooting) on the game before fouling out, Jalen Hudson was next with 15 points on 5-13 shooting while KeVaughn Allen and Keyontae Johnson both threw in 10. Johnson also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double double.

Andrew Nembhard contributed eight points on 4-6 shooting to go along with seven boards and five assists to round out the key contributors for the Gators.

Tournament time is exciting, but nerve-wracking at the same time. Both Nevada and Florida began the game a little on edge as the game began, but that quickly faded for Mike White’s squad.

Spurred by Hayes’ quick four points the Gators started very efficiently, hitting four of their first five on their way to a quick 9-6 lead four minutes in following a three from Hudson.

However, Nevada would settle in and start to utilize their size advantage. Jordan Caroline started to assert his will and tied it up with just over 13 minutes left in the half. Hayes continued to find success though for the Gators and the two teams battled back and forth.

With 8:31 left though Hudson drained another three to put the Gators up six to spur a 9-0 run that put them up 22-14 with 7:35 left. Florida was shooting well, especially for them, but was also dominating on defense, forcing eight turnovers and forcing the Wolf pack into a 4:45 scoring drought.

It looked like the Gators were going to start to separate themselves but the eventual drought would hit and Nevada would finally find some momentum and claw their way back to within one after a 9-2 run on a free throw by Tre’Shawn Thurman to pull within one with 4:48 left.

The Gators continued to struggle making field goals but were able to hold on to the lead with key free throws from Noah Locke and Hudson and pushed out to a five-point lead with just under three to play in the first half.

Caleb Martin hit a three with two to play to pull within two again, but Florida would close the half on a 9-2 run following a big dunk by Hayes and a steal by Nembhard and dunk by Hudson as time expired to end the half emphatically and with a 37-28 lead.

The second half picked right back up where the first left off. Allen would heat up with a quick seven and the Gators were up 44-33 with 17:14 left in the game. Johnson and Nembhard would continue the trend and the Gators were on a 12-1 run over 5:32 and were up 18 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Florida was dominating.

The next five minutes were not kind however. Nevada started turning up their effort and exerting their length and size. Spurred by Tre’shawn Thurman and Caleb Martin the Wolf pack inched closer and closer as they started locking down on defense and hitting shots.

With 5:42 left the Gators looked to be falling apart, giving up a 9-0 run over 2:19 to allow Nevada back in the game down only 58-53 following a jumper by Cody Martin.

Hayes would hit three out of four free throws over the next minute but the Martin brothers were hot and continued to have their way with the Gators defense. With 3:30 left it was a two-point game.

Nevada was dominating.

So many times this season Mike White’s squad would struggle down the stretch and in a few games completely give away the game. It looked like it was going to happen again.

But after a pair of free throws with 2:02 remaining from Caleb Martin to pull within two again Florida locked down and rose up to close out the game, going on a 7-0 run to close out the game.

The play of the game came with 47 seconds left after Johnson fired a pass down low to Bassett who up to that point had not performed well and he slammed it in the basket with two defenders on him.

It put Florida up six and was just a big enough cushion to pull out the victory. After Allen and Johnson both hit free throws the Gators walked out of the first round still alive with a 70-61 victory.

They survived. The last ten minutes were nerve-wracking, but the Gators live to play another day. Next up they will take on the winner of two-seeded Michigan and 15-seeded Montana.