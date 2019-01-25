GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen is expected to add his final piece. The Florida head coach is expect to add a familiar name to his staff by bringing aboard David Turner, according to a report by Steve Robertson, who covers Mississippi State.

As Gators Territory reported earlier on Friday, Turner's candidacy was gaining traction the last few days and had seemed to be the favorite.

Turner is expected to coach the Florida defensive line, the same position he coached at Mississippi State under Mullen.

The newest Florida assistant has also helped developed several NFL players including 2017 No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, Fletcher Cox, Josh Boyd, Jovan Haye, Kyle Love, Pernell McPhee and Preston Smith.

Turner brings in more than three decades of experience, including almost two decades coaching in the SEC. Prior to his arrival at UTSA, Turner coached the defensive tackles and was the defensive run game coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Texas A&M.

Turner also spent time at Mississippi State, two separate times, once from 2007-2009 and another from 2013-2015. During his years with Mullen, the Bulldogs amassed 180 tackles for loss, including 68 sacks. In 2015, MSU set a school record of 98 tackles for a loss. In addition to Texas A&M and Mississippi State, Turner has also spent three seasons at Kentucky and a year in Alabama and three years at Vanderbilt.

His resume also includes stints in the Big Ten and the ACC coaching at Minnesota and Virginia respectively.