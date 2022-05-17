Florida Hosts Florida State in Decisive Game Three

GAME NOTES

Gators Host Florida State in Decisive Game Three Florida is 31-19 vs. Florida State under Kevin O'Sullivan with wins in 18 of the last 22 meetings.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida hosts No. 20 Florida State on Tuesday night in the third of three meetings during the 2022 campaign, with the season series currently tied at one game apiece. Tuesday's matchup will air on SEC Network with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Gators (32-19, 13-14 SEC) defeated the Seminoles (32-18, 15-12 ACC) by a score of 6-3 in Jacksonville on March 29, while Florida State picked up a 5-0 win in Tallahassee on April 12. Florida has won six of the last seven against Florida State at home and 11 of the previous 13.

Across 255 all-time meetings, the Seminoles hold a slight 131-123-1 edge in the series, although the Gators boast a 64-49 record in Gainesville. Florida is 31-19 vs. Florida State under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan, including 16-3 at home.

Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | 7 p.m. (SECN) FSU

RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-2, 4.30 ERA)

Florida RHP Nick Ficarrotta (3-0, 3.65 ERA)