BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 12, airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday.









Florida leads the overall series at 32-21 with a 14-13 mark in Knoxville.









Following the game in Knoxville, the Gators will return home to play Kentucky on Oct. 19 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.









2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKETS

A limited-number of single-game tickets are still available for the three remaining home games against Kentucky, LSU, and Ole Miss. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.





UF Press Release