GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Regional action is next for No. 2 seed Florida.
Florida is the No. 2 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Gators head to Pittsburgh, Pa., for March 30-April 2 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships.
The NCAA Gymnastics Committee revealed the fields for the four NCAA Region Championship sites Monday afternoon.
This is the fourth year for the following regional championships format.
* Nine teams compete at four regional sites:
* Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional semifinal
* Regional Semifinal Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team semifinals. Top two teams in each semifinal advance to regional final
* Regional Final - Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 13-15 in Ft. Worth, Texas
The nine-team field for the NCAA Pittsburgh Gymnastics Regional:
* No. 2 Florida
* No. 7 California
* No. 10 Michigan State
* No. 15 Arizona State
* No. 24 Maryland
* No. 26 Western Michigan
* No. 29 West Virginia
* No. 31 Towson
* No. 32 Penn State
March 30 - Opening Round at 2 p.m. ET Starting Event School Vault
Towson Bars Penn State March 31 - Second Round at 2 p.m. ET Vault West Virginia Bars Western Michigan Beam California Floor Michigan State
March 31 - Second Round at 7 p.m. ET Vault Towson/PSU Bars Maryland Beam Florida Floor Arizona State
April 2 - Final at 5 p.m. ET Vault Team NQS 2 Bars Team NQS 1 Beam Team NQS 4 Floor Team NQS 3
NCAA Regional Competition Info:
For the ninth consecutive season, the seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships. Florida was also the No. 2 seed in 2015, 2016 and 2022.
Standard bracketing procedures will be followed with teams seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket and teams seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.
For the third consecutive season, the four NCAA regional semifinal and final competitions are available live on ESPN3 with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. New this season is regional competition begins March 29 at Oklahoma and UCLA sites and March 30 at Pittsburgh and Denver. The staggered dates is to allow fans to watch the action instead of having to choose between four video streams on a single day.
Gators in NCAA Regional Competition:
Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 38 times in the meet's 40-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.
The Gators won 20 NCAA Regional Championships - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21 and '22.
Fantastic Four Format: At the national championship site, the eight-team field compete in two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to the NCAA team final.
ESPN2 airs both NCAA Semifinals on April 13. The NCAA Championship makes its third consecutive appearance on ABC at 4 p.m. ET on April 15.
2023 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Fields (with national seed) Oklahoma Regional (Host: University of Oklahoma)
1. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Kentucky
16. Ohio State
17. Arkansas
22. Illinois
25. Iowa
30.
NC State
34. Ball State
Pittsburgh Regional (Host: University of Pittsburgh)
2. Florida
7. California
10. Michigan State
15. Arizona State
24. Maryland
26. Western Michigan
29. West Virginia
31.Towson
32. Penn State
Denver Regional (Host: University of Denver)
3. Michigan
6. LSU
11. Oregon State
13. Denver
18. Minnesota
19. Georgia
23. Nebraska
28. Arizona
35. North Carolina
Los Angeles Regional (Host: UCLA)
4. UCLA
5. Utah
12. Auburn
14. Missouri
20. Stanford
21. Southern Utah
27. Washington
33. BYU
36. Boise State