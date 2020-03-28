Florida is a top option for massive OL residing on the West Coast
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
The coronavirus pandemic has put a dent into the travel plans of a countless amount of prospects who had plans to journey out to campuses during the spring. A stable of those underclassmen were also eyeing trips to the University of Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news