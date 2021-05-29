Florida is offer No. 1 for 2023 DB; visit to Gainesville is scheduled

“It is a great school and a lot of defensive backs come out of there,” Duclona told GT.

The sophomore defender spoke with Gators Territory about the offer and his early interest in Dan Mullen's program.

On Friday, 2023 defensive back Jonas Duclona landed his first collegiate offer, and it came from the in-state Florida Gators.

Both cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham are courting the junior early on. Duclona mentioned he is planning to speak with Grantham in the near future.

Many UF fans may be familiar with Duclona’s teammate, 2022 defensive back Devin Moore. Duclona and Moore are close and have been for quite some time.

“We are best friends,” Duclona said about Moore. “We have known each other since third or fourth grade.”

The 2023 defensive back already has a visit planned to Gainesville, as he will make the trip with Moore on Tuesday, June 1, which is also the day the extended dead period is lifted.

On the field, Duclona’s sophomore season finished with a stat line of 24 total tackles, one interception and a touchdown.

“I cover receivers well, and I am quick off the line,” Duclona said. “When the receiver gets into their move, I can respond to it.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect declared that his ball skills are an integral part of his game as well.

“When the ball is in the air, no one is out-jumping me," Duclona said.

The Naples native said he grew up with his attention on Florida State, but with Florida being be the first to throw its hat in the ring, the Gators are giving Declona something to think about.

“Sheesh… I don’t know [talking about FSU]. Florida is my first offer, so I’m truly blessed," Declona said.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.