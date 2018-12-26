A prospect’s performance throughout their senior season could lead to a few late offers from notable Power Five programs. For Dawand Jones, his final year of high school caught the attention of a multitude of top-tier schools.

In the month of December alone, Jones has received offers from Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas. Just under three weeks ago, the Florida Gators jumped into the mix as well when offensive line coach John Hevesy visited Jones' high school.

Although UF just recently entered his recruitment, the three-star offensive tackle is strongly considering the school with the home stretch approaching.