Five-star Safety Corey Collier Jr. and Palmetto High are in the middle of a playoff run and traveled to Central Florida to take on Lake Nona High this past Friday. The Panthers grinded out a come-from-behind performance and returned to Miami with a 9-6 victory.

In a game that’s so low scoring with not a lot of passing, it can be easy for some who plays Collier’s position to fall asleep and lose focus, but not Corey.