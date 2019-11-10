Florida is the total package for new 2021 commit Chief Borders
One of the more intriguing and versatile juniors from the state of Georgia joined forces with the University of Florida on Sunday morning.
Chief Borders, a 6-foot-5, 228-pound athlete who is already armed with over two-dozen offers, is now off the market after spending all of Saturday at the Swamp.
The 2021 prospect logged an eye-opening visit to Gainesville earlier this year as well, but simply found no reason to wait after having a front-row seat to Saturday's shutout victory against Vanderbilt.
"It just fits me. Everything just feels right. It feels perfect, feels great," Borders told GatorsTerritory. "They are the No. 7 public school in the nation; I believe they're going to be No. 1. They're the only football team and college in the country to be ranked both in football and education.
"I want to be a pediatrician when I grow up. They have a medical school and hospital on campus. With me going into pre-med, I feell like it's going to go hand in hand."
One thing is for certain: Florida has options in terms of Borders' on-field fit. The Peach State native suits up at outside linebacker and is accustomed to operating in space, but has experience with setting the tone on the edge as well.
The BUCK position, or even strong-side defensive end considering his physical makeup and graduation class, are likely the best bets early on, but Borders is simply leaving that decision up to the coaches.
"You already know it's going to be like a tug of war with coach Grantham and coach C-Rob (laughter)," Borders said. "I'm going to be all over the field. Really, I'll be at outside linebacker, mainly blitzing off the edge, and they know I can cover hands down, so they're going to move me everywhere.
"If they need me on offense too, I play it all because I play wide receiver. I'm an athlete and I do it all."
Not one but a trio of Florida staff members, including Dan Mullen, have played a integral role in the Gators' pursuit of Borders. Florida has been pushing all the right buttons for a number of months and it starts with establishing a certain level of trust.
"I talk to coach Mullen almost every day; I talk to coach Robinson every day, and I talk to coach Grantham every day," Borders said. "To me, communication is everything. Communication is key to me and that's what they've been doing throughout the whole process. I'm glad to say I'm a Florida Gator; chomp down '21."
Border is the second 2021 prospect from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern to commit to the University of Florida, joining quarterback Carlos Del Rio.
Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky are some additional offers on the table for Borders.
Through 10 games, Borders has accumulated 26 tackles (eight solo), one sack and an interception for the undefeated Indians.
