One of the more intriguing and versatile juniors from the state of Georgia joined forces with the University of Florida on Sunday morning.

Chief Borders, a 6-foot-5, 228-pound athlete who is already armed with over two-dozen offers, is now off the market after spending all of Saturday at the Swamp.

The 2021 prospect logged an eye-opening visit to Gainesville earlier this year as well, but simply found no reason to wait after having a front-row seat to Saturday's shutout victory against Vanderbilt.

"It just fits me. Everything just feels right. It feels perfect, feels great," Borders told GatorsTerritory. "They are the No. 7 public school in the nation; I believe they're going to be No. 1. They're the only football team and college in the country to be ranked both in football and education.

"I want to be a pediatrician when I grow up. They have a medical school and hospital on campus. With me going into pre-med, I feell like it's going to go hand in hand."

