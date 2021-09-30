Florida jersey combination for Kentucky game

The Florida Gators will wear orange helmets and pants this weekend when they travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky. The Gators have made it customary to wear orange when playing at Kentucky. Four of the last five trips to the Bluegrass state have seen the Gators war orange pants with their traditional orange helmets, the lone exception was an all-white look in 2015.

Kentucky is also attempting to split the stadium blue and white on Saturday. They're encouraging fans on the north side of the stadium to wear white and fans on the south side of the stadium to wear blue.