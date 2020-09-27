The Gators are now the nation's No. 3 team — their highest ranking since 2012 — after hanging 51 points at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Florida moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Amway Coaches’ Poll, jumping Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs benched their quarterback and had to rally at Arkansas, while the Tigers and Sooners suffered upset losses to Mississippi State and Kansas State, respectively.

Clemson remained No. 1 with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame rounding out the top five in both polls. The SEC has a total of eight teams in the top 25, including Auburn, Texas A&M, MSU, LSU and Tennessee.

The Gators will play their first home game Saturday against South Carolina at noon on ESPN.