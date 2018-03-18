Three-star dual-threat quarterback David Baldwin has had a quiet spring, going on no unofficial visits and attending no junior days, but he has still remained in constant contact with Florida throughout.
He talks to Gators’ quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson at least twice a week and will be in Gainesville on April 14 for the Orange and Blue Game. Florida’s spring game is the only one he currently plans on attending.
-----
* Five-star has Florida in top six, talks Gators
* Alley: Live from Miami Under Armour Camp
* Total Access until August 1st for just $9.95
-----
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news