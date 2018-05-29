Florida is keeping a close eye on the SEC spring meetings in Destin, AL. For the second year in a row, the conference is set to vote on a proposition that will directly affect the Gators.

Texas A&M and Florida have joined forces on a proposal that would allow players to transfer within conference, without any stipulations attached, if their school receives a postseason ban. The argument for this rule adjustment is a postseason ban is not the fault of the student-athlete, so why punish him for the school's crime.

Why does this proposal matter for the Gators? Van Jefferson. The Florida wide receiver transferred to UF from Ole Miss, which is banned from postseason play in 2018. Jefferson was not the only player to leave the Rebels during the offseason. Ole Miss quarterback, Shea Patterson, transferred to Michigan and will be able to play immediately after appealing to the NCAA.

Last season Florida was waiting the SEC to change its graduate transfer, which allowed Malik Zaire to transfer from Notre Dame.