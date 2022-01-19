Florida @ Kentucky Thursday Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A road trip to Lexington, Ky., is up next for Florida women's basketball, as they make the trek up north for a Thursday evening matchup at No. 23/22 Kentucky in Memorial Coliseum.

The game, which is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET, will be streamed live on SEC Network with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings on the call. Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis will handle radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF for the Gators. Thursday will mark the 61st meeting between the Gators and Wildcats, with Kentucky holding a 34-26 advantage in the series. Kentucky has won two-straight, most recently knocking off a Gator upset bid in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Mar. 4, 2021, 73-64. On the road, Florida owns a 10-16 record against UK.

Florida is coming off of their third-consecutive victory in SEC play, knocking off Alabama on the road, 85-77, on Jan. 16. The game featured no shortage of offense, with UF scoring 58 points in the second half and 30 in the fourth quarter alone. Freshman Alberte Rimdal led the Florida offensive effort with 17 points while Zippy Broughton (16), Faith Dut (14) and Nina Rickards (11) all scored in double-figures for UF.

During her career-high 17-point outburst, Rimdal put together one of the best shooting performances in Florida history. The Koge, Denmark native ended 6-of-6 from the field, the best outing since Ronnie Williams went 8-for-8 against Longwood on Nov. 17, 2004. She also was a perfect 5-of-5 from deep, the first perfect outing with at least five threes since before the 1999-2000 season. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Auburn and Alabama.

The victory over Alabama also gave the Gators three-consecutive SEC wins for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign when they earned victories over Arkansas (71-66), Kentucky (85-79) and Texas A&M (83-81). Sunday also marked the earliest that Florida has won three SEC games since the 2013-14 season when they had three by January. 9.In addition to their three-straight wins, Florida has now surpassed their win total from the 2020-21 season (12), recording their 13th win against Alabama. They have also matched their 2020-21 SEC win total with three victories.

Kentucky enters Thursday's game with an 8-5 record and 1-2 mark in SEC play. During their last outing, the Wildcats fell to No. 5 Tennessee, 84-58, on the road. The opposition did pick up their lone conference win over No. 13 Georgia on Jan. 6, 84-76.