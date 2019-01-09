Florida football's defense received a big boost on Wednesday. The Gators will add Jon Greenard as a grad transfer this upcoming season.

This is not new news for those on Gators Territory, as Rivals' Louisville site reported this last month, however, it is now official.

Greenard made the decision to transfer to UF from Louisville.

“These past 4 years have been filled with many memories that I will never forget," said Greenard in a his twitter post in late Decemer. "The many ups and downs came with multiple life lessons. I thank my family, my teammates and everyone who was involved throughout my journey at UofL.

" This was one of the hardest decisions I was faced with. With that being said, I will be transferring from the University of Louisville," he said. "I will always have Louisville in my heart. I thank you all for the support and many wishes during this tough time in my career. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play collegiate football I wish my brothers nothing but the best in the future.”

Greenard decided Florida was the right place as his future home and made the announcement himself.

"I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to still be able to play this game. I want to thank the other universities for considering me as well," he wrote. "With that being said, I will be continuing my collegiate career as a Graduate Student at the University of Florida."

Greenard was sidelined in 2018 after suffering from a wrist injury in the Cardinals' opening game. However, he played in 23 games for Louisville and was elected team captain after recording 15.5 tackles for loss in 2017.

This move is an opportunity for the defensive end to reunite with Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who recruited Greenard to Louisville.

This is a great addition for the Gators, who will be without both CeCe Jefferson and Jachai Polite next season.

Greenard is expected to enroll this week at Florida. He has one year of eligibility left.