Dan Mullen picked up his sixth commit from the Class of 2019 on Friday afternoon when three-star offensive lineman Ethan White announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.

White has taken two visits to Florida in the past four weeks: one to the Junior Day on Feb. 24th and one to the Gators’ first spring practice on March 16th.

It was the last visit, White said, that sealed the deal for his commitment to the program.

“After my visit last week, it was just such a great experience,” White said. “I figured I would take a week to think about it. And just today, when you know, you know. I knew it was the right place for me.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman from Clearwater (Fla.) said that Florida’s location played an instrumental role in his decision to commit.

“My top two were really North Carolina and Florida,” White said. “The only factor was… I like both staffs, I like the academics of both schools. It just came down to distance. Florida’s only two hours away from home, so that’s just a nice feeling.”

White did not grow up as a fan of Florida (or a fan of any other school for that matter), but he said that the school is considered in high regards by his peers in his area.

He also said that Mullen and his coaching staff taking over the reins made the program a better fit for him.

"Honestly, it’s just growing up here, Florida is the school and that’s the dream school for everybody,” White said. “I wasn’t sure about the last coaching staff. That wasn’t really a good fit. With the visits I’ve taken up there now, it just feels like Florida is like the place to be and there wasn’t really a reason for me to wait. I knew where I wanted to go; there was no point in waiting.”

While on his visit to see Florida’s spring practice, White said that he was able to catch up with head coach Dan Mullen, assistant director of player personnel Cordell Landers and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Hevesy was able to talk to White about how he sees him as a guard and what he needs to do in the gym to get his body in better shape.

"Coach Hevesy, he said the best players are going to play,” White said. “You got to earn trust in practice, in drills. I got to keep getting my body better in the weight room. Just physically getting myself ready.”

White also took note of how Hevesy takes a no-nonsense approach to his practices, which is what he likes about how he coaches his players. “He’s very straightforward,” White said of Hevesy. “He’s going to tell you what you did wrong, what you did right and what you need to work on. There’s no sugarcoating it; it’s ‘you messed this up, fix it and let’s go on to the next thing.’”

Although his commitment came relatively early in the recruiting process, White said that he is “100 percent” committed to Florida. White told Inside the Gators that he intends on signing early in December and becoming an early enrollee to, as they say, get ahead of the curve.

“Well part of it is academically, I already have a majority of my classes done that I would have to take senior year,” White said of his intentions to sign and enroll early. “For me, there’s no point to wait around all spring when I can be training with a college team around other college players and just getting myself ahead of everybody that doesn’t sign early."

As to when he will be going to Florida again in the future, White said that he plans on going to the spring game on April 14th and will look at possibly going to a couple of camps over the summer.

White is not sure when, and where, he will be taking his official visits, but he said that he wants to come to as many Florida home games as he can next season.