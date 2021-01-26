GatorsTerritory - Florida launches "Gator Made" program

The University of Florida is launching a new program aimed at helping student-athletes' long-term financial, and personal branding.

The new program will use existing resources that the University Athletic Association has for support in the area of career advising, financial planning, and professional sports counseling, and adds enhancements with brand and social media assessments and education on name, image, and likeness (NIL)opportunities.

The state of Florida passed legislation in June of 2020 that will allow student-athletes to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) beginning as early as July 2021.

Florida is teaming up with the Opendorse Ready program and Jeremy Darlow, a brand consultant, and award-winning author.

Opendorse is a company that has helped more than 30,000 athletes connect with fans, grow their personal brands, manage social media, and market themselves. Darlow is a respected brand consultant, who has worked with athletes such as Aaron Rogers, Lionel Messi, Dak Prescott, and celebrities Snoop Dogg and Kanye West.

"We are thrilled to be the first NCAA program to adopt Opendorse ready with Darlow. The comprehensive and continued education of our student-athletes remains a priority within the Gators athletic program," Stricklin said. "A staple of those programs over the years has been financial literacy, along with career and personal skills development. Our partnership with Opendorse and personal brand and social media development to better positon student-athletes for current and long-term success."