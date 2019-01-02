Vosean Joseph is the latest Gator to decide to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The Gators linebacker made the announcement in a letter to Gator Nation on Wednesday.

"My family, teammates, coaches and the University of Florida means everything to me," wrote Joseph. "My mom and dad have always told me to go after my dreams and his is why I'm writing this letter today.

"I plan to forgo my senior to declare for the NFL Draft."

Joseph was Florida’s leading tackler this season, amassing 93. He also recorded four sacks and nine for a loss this season.

"Over the past three years, I've developed so much as a player but even more so as a person and things like that is what makes me appreciate the University of Florida so much more," Joseph said. "Without coach Luke, Coach Berg, Coach Shannon, Coach Rumph, Coach Rob, and coach Mullen."

The South Florida native was very emotional after the Gators' win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl and Saturday.

"To end my three years with Gator Nation the way we did has been a revelation for me on the field and I've learned the real meaning of hard work and family, The atmosphere here at Florida has raised the standard of everyone on our team and how great each individual can be."

Florida will look to James Houston and Ventrell Miller to step in next season. UF linebackers coach Christian Robinson has also added some reinforcements in the 2019 class by signing: Tyron Hopper. Mohamoud Diabate, Lloyd Summerall and Jesiah Pierre. Diwiun Black is expected to sign in Feb.

"I'm a Gator for life and I'll be back to watch my boys ball out in the years to come and to finish my degree down the road," he said. "As I move forward, I hope to make as positive an impact on Gator Nation and the football world, the same way this school and fan base have impacted me."

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jachai Polite, Jordan Scarlett and Jawaan Taylor are the other players that have announced their decisions to enter the draft.