Florida is on the brink of elimination early in this year’s College World Series, and will have to go through Texas if the team wants to continue its quest to repeat.

The Gators were sent to the losers' bracket after falling to Texas Tech early Monday morning 6-3.

Against the Red Raiders, Florida was only able to manage five hits. The Gators also struck out 11 times, a problem that has plagued the team all season.

The Longhorns fell to Arkansas Sunday afternoon 11-5, a team that the Gators split their season games with.

Texas defeated Tennessee Tech in the Super-Regional to advance to the CWS.

Jackson Kowar has been confirmed as the game two starter and is coming off one of his best outings of the season in last weekend’s super-regional’s.

Kowar went 7 innings, allowed only one run on three hits. He was given a no-decision after Florida eventually fell in that game to Auburn 3-2.

The last time the junior pitched in Omaha was last year’s CWS final against LSU in the series clinching game. Kowar went 1.2 innings and picked up the save to seal the Florida win.

It will take a similar performance for the Gators to stay alive in this year’s tournament.

Blair Henley will make the start for Texas Tuesday afternoon. The right-handed sophomore is 6-6 on the year and posts a 3.32 ERA.

Florida’s bats will need to return to mid-season form if the team wants to avoid elimination. The Longhorns allow over 4 earned runs a game while not even managing to average 6 runs per game themselves.

Texas is led by Kody Clemens who, along with Brady Singer, is a Golden Spikes Award finalist. Clemens is batting .352 on the year while knocking out 24 homeruns and driving in 72 runs.

Other players to watch from Texas are Zach Zubia, .280 BA, 11 HR, 45 RBI and David Hamilton, .291 BA, 31 stolen bases.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN.