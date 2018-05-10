Following a dramatic come from behind victory over the University of South Florida on Tuesday, the Gator baseball team will be looking to wrap up their second-consecutive SEC regular season title this weekend when the squad plays host to the 15th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida (39-11, 18-6 SEC) has yet to drop an SEC series this season and has won 18 straight in the conference dating back to last season. The Gators took two of three from Texas A&M last weekend in College Station, Texas.

A healthy mix of pitching and offense have propelled the Gators this season, with both Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar having exceptional years. Singer, the projected number two overall pick in the upcoming MLB draft, has lived up to the preseason hype all season long posting a 10-1 record with a gaudy 2.33 ERA.

Kowar, the 15th overall prospect according to Keith Law in this year’s draft class, holds an 8-2 record with a 2.80 ERA on the year.

The offense, however, has turned heads as the Gator bats have proven to be some of the best in the country. Already having surpassed last year’s national champions homerun total (40 last year and 71 this year already), Florida is averaging over seven runs a game.

Jonathan India has lead the Gators at the plate all season long. The junior, and projected number six overall pick, is batting .382 on the year and has driven in 38 runs while smacking 15 home-runs. Wil Dalton leads the team in home-runs with 16.

Recently, Deacon Liput and J.J. Schwarz have fueled the offense as both are riding six-game hitting streaks. Liput is batting .500 during the streak while hitting three home-runs and driving in seven runs. Schwarz isn’t far behind with a .458 average and has knocked in four runs as well.

Georgia (34-14, 15-9 SEC), however won’t be an easy task for Florida. The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak and defeated in-state rival Georgia Tech 3-1 this past Tuesday. The Gators and Bulldogs are the only two SEC teams to have already clinched spots in the SEC tournament.

The 15th-ranked Bulldogs are led by Adam Sasser, who posts a .338 batting average on the year, and Aaron Shunk (.314 avg), who is currently riding a 16-game hitting streak.

There is a lot on the line for Florida this weekend as a sweep of the Bulldogs would clinch another SEC regular season title for the Gators. Georgia is currently second in both in the East division standings and the conference overall.

Florida will keep the weekend rotation steady as Singer, Kowar and Leftwich will continue to take the mound to begin each game this weekend. Despite last weekend's rough outing against Texas A&M for Leftwich (6 IP, 5 ER, 9 H), it appears that Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has faith in the freshman to hold down the fort in the weekend's final game.

The Bulldogs will be throwing solid arms themselves when they make the trip from Athens to Gainesville. Chase Adkins will start Friday night, holding a 5-0 record and 4.12 ERA for the year. Emerson Hancock (6-3, 4.09 ERA) will go Saturday and Kevin Smith (6-1, 3.55 ERA), who is the Bulldogs top-pitcher, will be on the mound for Sunday afternoon's matinee.

Florida has not dropped a series to Georgia since 2013 and hasn’t lost a series at home to the Bulldogs since 2006. First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. while both Saturday and Sunday will be 1:00 p.m. start times.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.