Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN





The Gators will play the Tigers in The Swamp on Oct. 15 with the game airing on ESPN at 7 p.m.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.





Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time record at home 16-14-3 and the overall series 33-32-3.





The full schedule of SEC games on Oct. 15 is below.





GAME TIME NETWORK

Auburn at Ole Miss12 p.m.ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee3:30 p.m.CBS

Vanderbilt at Georgia3:30 p.m.SEC Network

Arkansas at BYU3:30 p.m.

ABC or ESPNLSU at Florida7 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky7:30 p.m.SEC Network

All times are Eastern