The Florida coaching staff has made the list of another elite prospect. Sunday night four-star power forward Omar Payne released his top-7 schools that included Florida, Florida State, UCF, Ohio State, Texas and LSU, Louisville. Payne made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Thank you for all the school that took their time to recruit me here is my top 7



S/O @BallisWillbrant for the edit pic.twitter.com/j3UH8cLFrk — Omar Payne (@Ogomarpayne) August 12, 2018

Payne, a 6-foot-9 215-pounder with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, ran with Team Parsons during the travel season and the Gators watched all of his games in Orlando during the final live evaluation period of July. A Florida coach was at nearly every one of Payne’s games during the recently completed travel season. “It’s a great program,” Payne told Rivals.com about Florida. “I like the way they play. The atmosphere is nice. Their coaching staff is nice. They are good people. I talk to them a lot. We have a good relationship.”

Omar Payne at the Pangos All-American Camp in June NIck Lucero